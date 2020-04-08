72 products
$55 OUNCES!!
Valid 4/2/2020 – 5/1/2020
Granddaddy Purple, Durban Kush, Ghost OG, Sexxpot, and Forbidden Fruit SHAKE/TRIM is $55 an OUNCE!! All prices OTD (while supplies last)
Bruce Banner
from Unknown Brand
16.2%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
17.87%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Horace
from Unknown Brand
27.5%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangelina RX
from Unknown Brand
17.8%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dr. Feelgood
from Unknown Brand
19.1%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Kush S1
from Unknown Brand
20.1%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Haze
from Unknown Brand
18.11%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Ape
from Unknown Brand
19.41%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GOD
from Unknown Brand
23.5%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gianni's Dream
from Unknown Brand
19.55%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kiamichi Skies GMOxMac
from Unknown Brand
30.4%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Day Dreamer
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Unknown Brand
25.6%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
14.28%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawnana
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Widow
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fruity Pebbles
from Unknown Brand
27.9%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Terpwin Station
from Unknown Brand
32.9%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pie Face OG
from Unknown Brand
21.6%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Citral Glue
from Unknown Brand
17.8%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sexxpot
from Unknown Brand
23.9%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Woodstock 1969
from Unknown Brand
20.46%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Dreams
from Unknown Brand
25.9%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cinderella 99
from Unknown Brand
27.8%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
RSO Syringe
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Moon Rock (GELATO)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wildfire Shatter 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
83.4%
THC
___
CBD
$100⅛ oz
In-store only
Wildfire Shatter 1g
from Unknown Brand
83.7%
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Moon Rocks
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Jo Slick Wax/Crumble
from Unknown Brand
80%
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tutti Fruiti Tincture 250mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Boomer Sooner Tincture 250mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Afghan Hash 1g
from Unknown Brand
38.11%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Flower Capsules 100mg (10mg each)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Flower Capsules 220mg (22mg each)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Flower Capsules 400mg (40mg each)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$85each
In-store only
Chocolate Bites 125mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Chocolate Dipped Pretzles
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Berry Patch Gummies 250mg FOG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Berry Good Night Gummies 250mg FOG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
12