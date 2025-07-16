DISPENSARY
House of Prerolls Delivery
Grand Terrace, CA
4.9(5 reviews)
2219.8 miles away
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
u........0
Yesterday
Definitely some of the best flower I’ve had in a while. Their wide selection of Indica and great delivery times make me never wanna deal with another line or delivery team again. 10/10 about to re-up soon.
s........3
Yesterday
I ordered some bubble gum OG and ice cream Og it may have been the best weed I have smoked in quite sometime this may be the best dispensary I been to in the inland empire! I will be reordering, and on top of the Great weed there customer service and deals were top tier definently recommend you guys try this shop out!
l........8
Yesterday
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Absolutely Top-Tier Quality and Service! I recently discovered House of Pre Rolls, and I couldn't be more impressed! Their pre-rolls are consistently fresh, smooth, and perfectly packed you can tell they take pride in their product. The variety of strains they offer is top-notch, catering to whatever mood or effect you're looking for, whether it's relaxing after a long day or staying uplifted and creative. Customer service is outstanding as well. The team is knowledgeable, friendly, and always willing to answer questions or make recommendations. Plus, delivery was quick and discreet, which I really appreciated. This company is setting the standard for quality and professionalism in the cannabis industry. I’ll definitely be a repeat customer and recommend House of Pre Rolls to anyone looking for premium pre-rolls they can trust!
l........n
Yesterday
Great experience! The quality was top-notch fresh, smooth, and exactly what I was hoping for. The delivery driver was quick, professional, and even gave me some solid recommendations for next time. They’ve got an awesome variety to choose from, and I’ll definitely be coming back for more!
h........s
Today
Preroll was actually good was surprised