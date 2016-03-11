ramenjess on January 14, 2019

I have never had such a terrible experience with a delivery service-- I WASTED AT LEAST $80 and am now left with a product that DOES NOT WORK. I really wanted to like the battery I ordered, as I had been using my friend's one of the same brand for weeks with no problems. Because of this, when the battery and cartridge I received failed to work, I put up with 4 different exchanges in addition to the original order. BUT, after all of this, I was not able to use anything I ordered-- I bought 1 $45 cartridge, then even paid an extra $25 for a replacement cartridge, in addition to the battery. Humble Roots claimed to have tested a replacement battery, but while it worked once for them, it only worked for about 3 draws for me. This is clearly a faulty product, yet I am now unable to get any of my $80 back, as Humble Root refuses to honor their return policy, despite the fact that each one of these issues was reported within at least 3 days of the deliveries, which fits within their return/exchange policy.