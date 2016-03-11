Notjames777
hella bomb.
4.9
10 reviews
Easily 1 of my top choices. my last 3 orders have been through them. They r always spot on. Drivers r great & professional. Which is a big deal to me b/c I live in an upscale neighborhood. Definite pros! Great promos constantly & nice hook ups. Also their point system on their site is great!
Great product. Delivered in a timely manner.
I have never had such a terrible experience with a delivery service-- I WASTED AT LEAST $80 and am now left with a product that DOES NOT WORK. I really wanted to like the battery I ordered, as I had been using my friend's one of the same brand for weeks with no problems. Because of this, when the battery and cartridge I received failed to work, I put up with 4 different exchanges in addition to the original order. BUT, after all of this, I was not able to use anything I ordered-- I bought 1 $45 cartridge, then even paid an extra $25 for a replacement cartridge, in addition to the battery. Humble Roots claimed to have tested a replacement battery, but while it worked once for them, it only worked for about 3 draws for me. This is clearly a faulty product, yet I am now unable to get any of my $80 back, as Humble Root refuses to honor their return policy, despite the fact that each one of these issues was reported within at least 3 days of the deliveries, which fits within their return/exchange policy.
I will be honest, I was a little nervous about getting cannabis delivered, but this was a very comfortable experience. The courier was very friendly and easy going, but also professional. Everything was packaged very well and the products are high quality. I will definitely order from them again.
great customer service. very professional and prompt with updates. buying weed online is kinda scary because you have to validate your drivers license. I feel safe entrusting these guys with my information.
Eric was my delivery driver, he did an awesome job finding my place. My apt is hard to find and he Indiana Jones'd it like it his last crusade. 5/5
Great Service! Sign up was fast and easy and I had my first delivery in no time. The drivers always communicate with ETA and are always really nice. The flowers have not disapointed and I love their concentrate options. I highly recommend Humble Root!
I've been a fan of Humble Root for about a year now. They have a good stock of strains, and always keep old favorites stocked as well. Plus, they really take care of their customers with little extras in your bags, really great prices and specials, and you can order online, by text or by phone. Seriously, Humble Root is hands down my go to. And the drivers are AWESOME, they will call you when they're on their way and then will call you with an update if anything happens. They are also very respectful and don't pull up music blaring. They'll call when they're at the door and hand you a discreet bag, you give them the money and it's good to go. Almost as easy as ordering pizza ...
I've used humble root twice now and I am so impressed by them! Great quality bud and amazing customer service! I do wish they had more locations though. The $40 minimum is totally worth it because of the service, but I budget myself so that means I have to wait to stock up. I would order more often if there was a lower minimum.