YogaWitch on October 27, 2019

One of the best dispensaries I have EVER used in over a decade of use (and I moved here from OC, CA!). The staff here is incredibly helpful and knowledgeable in their cannabis products and uses. The store is very well stocked with merchandise, clothing, glasswares, accessories, etc... as well as their many medical selections, everything from hemp CBD topicals, teas, tincures to their varied cannabis flower selection (they even have high CBD with THC strains!). They have it all! They really do care for and take their time to work with each patient that comes in. Once you walk in, there is a lovely shop setup and a separate room for purchasing cannabis or for talking with a staff member in private. They are a medical facility and only accept those with a medical recommendation, but if you don't have one yet and don't know how to get one, they will help you get set up. All in all, these guys really care about the people in this community and have a great business setup. 10/10 would recommend to a friend!