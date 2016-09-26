GreenEugene
My favorite no-hassle shop. Best everyday pricing on my favorite concentrates and Lucas always takes great care of us.
3.6
10 reviews
One person helping like 5 people. Bud tender talking about owner being stoned. Bought a couple Pre rolls medical pricing... nothing special. It almost felt like I went into a shop in downtown Oakland...shady customers...I felt like I need a shower when I left...
I bought a few grams of dab and I was pretty pleased until I bought the Rasberry Kush dab. DONT DO IT! it is so disgusting it tastes like youre smoking a tire. Ended up having to buy another because it was so bad. I cant even believe this shits on the shelf 😷
I felt like I was being ordered around. Young kid working there has a serious chip on his shoulder. The place is small, dingy, no anything to try and make the place look nice or inviting. Thats for sure. Had the service been good, this wouldn't be a great review. Nothing really good to say. Seriously.
Very bare-bones basic but not mad. No problem parking, no wait, no complaints.
The selection was very good with a lot of strands I don't see very often. The shop has a small-town feel to it which was not something I see in Eugene much and so it was sort of a novelty to me. It wasn't the most beautiful on the inside but it was very practical and had a unique feeling to it . The employees were very knowledgeable and helpful about their products.
I wont be shopping here again. I spent money there twice a week for 2 mos. Never did they once acknowledge me as any sort of face they recognized. On my last purchase I spent 200 bucks for different products. One of the items was a cartridge with oil. Long story short, I clearly had a bad tip because it opened in my pocket and ruined my pants. I had this happen once before over a year ago. The guys at that dispensary took it back, apologized, and didn't argue. Why should they? They get reimbursed. I brought the broken cartridge back the next day, with all packaging and receipts. I explained what happened and they argued with me for a good few minutes. I finally asked if they were going to reimburse me or replace the lousy cartridge. The manager said he would give me one at half off. He said it looked like half of the oil was missing from the broken one. Uh, yeahhhhh! That is what happens when it leaks from both ends. And that just so happens to be why I am here to exchange it. It's CLEARLY broken. The manufacturer will replace it. 100% of it. Half off? These guys just don't get it. Sad. I work right across the street from this place too. Luckily I was able to find another 50 dispensaries within 3 miles. Its as if they still have that dealer mentality. YOUR NOT THE ONLY STORE IN TOWN! It behooves you take what im saying, and use it to better the way certain situations are handled. This whole thing was so wrong of your store. Think about that next time any customer who spends money with you returns something which you get reimbursed for. Just sayin.
very helpful staff. honest.... after speaking with one of the guys behind the desk, he actually referred me to another dispensary that he thought might have a product closer to what i wanted. very impressive. very good business. i'm old and have seen good customer service and these folks had that in spades.... wouldn't hesitate to visit the shop again. he was right , but i will always check to see what they have because of the righteous customer service...
My new favorite shop in Eugene. The staff is super friendly and knowledgeable. The best part about this place is all the prices are listed with tax included.
I just moved out to the West Coast from Indianapolis so I'm new to all of this LEGAL tree everywhere. I like how it's 2 minutes from my house and how friendly the woman was there when I came in. Being my first time ever going into a dispensary, she showed me different kinds of strains and edibles and gave me info I needed to know since I don't have my medical card (yet). I go to this dispensary a few times a week!