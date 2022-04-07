Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Shop at Hy Tyme for a chance to win a 420 box! Valid 4/1/2022 - 4/21/2022 For every $40 spent in our store between now and 4:20, you will receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win some great 4:20 items! The drawing will happen on 4:20 so come by store on the day to see if you won!

ACAPOLCO GOLD OR LILAC DIESEL Valid 3/23/2022 - 4/30/2022 1/2 OZ $25.00 1 OZ. $50.00 BULK ONLY, MIN 1/2 OZ.

MONDAYS BITE AND SO DO WE 15% OFF Valid 4/6/2022 - 5/1/2025 MONDAYS BITE AND SO DO WE 15% OFF EDIBLES WITH A $20 EDIBLE PURCHASE

TUESDAYS ARE FOR TACOS AND TEE SHIRTS Valid 4/6/2022 - 5/1/2025 TUESDAYS ARE FOR TACOS AND TEE SHIRTS 20% OFF A SINGLE ITEM, WEAR YOUR HY TYME SWAG!

WEDNESDAYS WE WEAR PINK! Valid 4/7/2022 - 5/1/2025 WEAR PINK ON WEDNESDAYS AND GET 10% OFF ALL VAPE CARTS

THURSDAYS ARE DAB DAYS Valid 4/7/2022 - 5/1/2025 10% OFF DABS EVERY THURSDAY