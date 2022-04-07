Hy Tyme Dispensary
For every $40 spent in our store between now and 4:20, you will receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win some great 4:20 items! The drawing will happen on 4:20 so come by store on the day to see if you won!
1/2 OZ $25.00 1 OZ. $50.00
BULK ONLY, MIN 1/2 OZ.
MONDAYS BITE AND SO DO WE 15% OFF EDIBLES WITH A $20 EDIBLE PURCHASE
TUESDAYS ARE FOR TACOS AND TEE SHIRTS 20% OFF A SINGLE ITEM, WEAR YOUR HY TYME SWAG!
WEAR PINK ON WEDNESDAYS AND GET 10% OFF ALL VAPE CARTS
10% OFF DABS EVERY THURSDAY
15% OFF INFUSED PRE ROLLS
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.