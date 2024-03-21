We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Favorite
dispensary
Medical & Recreational
Hyroot Organics
La Pine, OR
5.0
(
2 reviews
)
2277.4 miles away
Closed until 9am PT
is this your listing?
main
reviews
2 Reviews of Hyroot Organics
5.0
(
2
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
March 21, 2024
g........5
I Will not go anywhere were else in the world to see the most beautiful people and flower in the world.the price is beautiful the product and the maker is beautiful most of all the owners. I would go there always.
read full review
April 7, 2024
e........0
Love this place, very helpful and make you feel welcomed!
read full review
Home
Dispensaries
Oregon
La Pine
Hyroot Organics