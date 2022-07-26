*ALL TAXES INCLUDED IN PRICING! All customers must provide their original and valid CA Driver's License or ID. FTP - 📝Medical Only with Recommendation SIGN UP - Please send a photo of yourself holding your ID. Also your Dr's Rec to our TEXTLINE: (909) 687-5421 for verification! DELIVERY ADDRESS MUST MATCH THE ADDRESS THE ORDER IS BEING DELIVERED TOO OR PAPER MAIL FOR FIRST TIME PATIENTS DELIVERY TIME STARTS ONCE IDENTITY IS CONFIRMED LAST CALL Please make sure to have your order submitted before last call at 7pm. If you were unable to submit your order before then, please give us a call and we can provide options in setting you up for a pre- order for the next day. ETA We will provide an ETA and tracking as soon as we are on the way with your delivery:) please understand it may be subject to change at anytime.. •All Prices Include Taxes •Competitive Pricing •Fast & Organized Deliveries •Exclusive Member Deals •Call/Text Orders Accept Welcome to Ideal Cannabis Delivery! We are a fully licensed recreational and medical delivery service founded in the Orange County and Inland Empire. We have proudly served our community since 2013 with quality flower and service. At Ideal Cannabis Delivery we carefully curate our menu so we can offer a wide variety of the best quality products at prices for everyone. We only offer products we stand behind. Our commitment is to provide our customers and patients access to safe, clean and tested cannabis products. Our friendly staff will guide you through our products so you leave satisfied! Thank you for choosing Ideal Cannabis Delivery to #idealdelivery Reliable, organized and fast deliveries *Friendly and dependable drivers *Live customer support *RETURN POLICY -All sales are final we do NOT accept any refunds. ONLY exchange on a manufacturer defect items only.