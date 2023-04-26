We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Favorite
DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
iDeal Naturals
Billings, MT
4.7
(
5 reviews
)
1634.5 miles away
Open until 8pm MT
main
menu
deals
reviews
5 Reviews of iDeal Naturals
4.7
(
5
)
4.6
Quality
4.6
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
April 26, 2023
h........g
My FAV dispensary in Billings!
read full review
April 22, 2023
j........0
Very nice despensary to go to with great prices and good customer service!!
read full review
June 30, 2023
W........o
I so glad I get to go see the beautiful people in this shop!!! Awesome girls!!!
read full review
January 25, 2023
r........y
Love the product,the service is great, an awesome deals!
read full review
December 17, 2024
1........a
I’ve been buying weed here for years. This is good weed but it’s all got seeds. Good cheap weed with seeds. Come get it.
read full review
Home
Dispensaries
Montana
Billings
iDeal Naturals