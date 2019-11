noneifyourbuzzzz on May 14, 2018

Nate & John are great people & Amazing Merchandise! The place is so clean. They are the whole package from beginning to end no bullshit and great prices . Unlike, some places have to buy from where ever and charge up the ***? I am so pleased that I finally found a great place. Who knows you by face not a number! Thank you Nate & John for such great strains. Your merchandise is outstanding!!! please stay just like it is!!