Lusea_Black on March 29, 2019

This is not my first visit here, and I recently went in - sadly disappointed! The buds they have is low as can be quality: tiny buds, low potency, full of stems. They do have a decent selection of concentrates but they are harsh. Staff is nice although they all look kind of depressed. Hopefully this place gets back on track because a year ago this place was amazing. It’s gone down hill unfortunately.