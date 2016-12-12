dustincyoung
the weed is GARBAGE,what in the OLE DRY ASS, terpene lacking, no THC having hell did I walk into. ,👎
4.4
10 reviews
This is not my first visit here, and I recently went in - sadly disappointed! The buds they have is low as can be quality: tiny buds, low potency, full of stems. They do have a decent selection of concentrates but they are harsh. Staff is nice although they all look kind of depressed. Hopefully this place gets back on track because a year ago this place was amazing. It’s gone down hill unfortunately.
Usually out of deal shelf cannabis
Good place to get good green if only they would have got my number right 4 times i was there i lost 150points just because they ws putting in wrong info. but other than that the green is good and nice price.
super friendly and very helpful staff
Informed, professional and friendly service every time! Very clean and organized shop with a broad array of products. This is my consistent choice.
Great strains and different options. They have everything you could need
Great service at a great price! Would come back again.
Great price on igadi edibles,flower is usually so-so to good .
The staff is awesome. So nice and easy to chat with. We had a few questions and they were super helpful and informative as we don’t know the rules/laws in Colorado. Definitely recommend a visit. They also have a lot of options to try. You can do edible or rolls. Pretty cool.