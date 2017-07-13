holybongmama
I love them, I'm a med patient and they take care of me everytime :)
4.8
10 reviews
Staff is always friendly and super helpful. Great selection of edibles and product!
Love the bud here
Igadi never disappoints and everyone is always SO nice whenever I come in. I used to go to another dispensary nearby, but once I went to Igadi I never went back. High quality flower and really good edibles. The bud tenders always answer any questions I have and recommend new things to me. Their points system is also super awesome. I will definitely be coming back here in the future!
This place is my “base”, the staff is friendly, king and knowledgeable and not trying to push you into the latest thing. Great selection and a nice clean vibe. Almost apple store like.🌱🌱🥰
Amazing it’s my go to dispensary in the area, awesome staff and selection. Always greeted with a smile, familiar faces and pleasant conversation. I’ve been coming here with my roommates for the last few months and none of have another place we go to now!
Last year I stopped going to other dispensaries because this one has staff that I WOULD come in to see. Their prices on products are very competitive to the other dispensaries in the area. The one time I came across a product listed for more than a different place I said something without directly saying something and the next week it was exactly the competitor's price. Don't waste your time with others.
Everyone was tight!
Very friendly budtenders
Friendly staff, good rewards program, best prices around, good selection. There’s a reason the parking lot is full here on payday Friday.