IgadI is a vertically integrated cannabis company dedicated to creating the ultimate experience by producing high quality cannabis products through transparency and education. We prioritize an innovative, straightforward approach to cannabis by applying scientific knowledge in creating each product while providing a transparent and educational experience to our customers. IgadI’s Headquarters, in Tabernash, Colorado, showcases one of the largest observable marijuana grows in the world. This state-of-the-art grow features a waiting room with viewership into the three stages of expert plant cultivation. The retail space includes a view into our professional edibles kitchen in addition to providing educational information on all of the processes occurring behind scenes at IgadI. Our mission is to allow consumers to learn and experience the art and intelligence that goes into making our products such as Gummies, Baked Goods, Concentrates and Cartridges, all grown, refined, and infused at our facility.