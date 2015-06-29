JamieC1967 on December 31, 2018

We tried this store in spite of the “out of stock” comments. The 2 stars on “Service” is not as to how we were treated but as a comment on limited selection. The environment and employees are nice, unfortunately that is not all there is to a customer service friendly business. They were out of most edibles, only had some in-house cookies and a few gummies. Flower and concentrate are industry average so we were pleased with that. My friend really wanted to try a variety of edibles, so we ended up having to hit 2 stores after this one. We’ll start in Fraser next time. I’ll update if we try this store again before our vacation is over.