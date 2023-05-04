Hello OKLAHOMA! Jack and Lyndsi here! We are the proud owners of Illuminate Cannabis dispo located at the 4-way in Stratford, OK where highway 177 and highway 19 intersect! You can't miss us. Just a little bit about us; we are a nurse and veteran owned company, as well as a member of the American Cannabis Nurse Association and have been in Oklahoma's cannabis industry since 2019 as a commercial grower as well as a commercial processor. And we are stoked to join the dispo families. One of the most exciting things for us is to share our lovely VALHALLA brand products with you, homegrown and handmade craft cannabis products!!! Have you tried the Valhalla Infused Preroll, YUM!!!! or what about our concentrates?!!! But we don't just stock our own products, we source products from growers and processors throughout the state of OK that we have built strong working relationships with and trust in their quality just as much as ours. To name a few: #FourPillars, #Cookies brand/Altvm, #Kaviar, #Cap't Kirks, #Wyld, #Swell, #Country Cannabis, #Cartel, #Fuzed, #Punch Edibles, #Graves, and many many more. Unsure on what a product is, just ask us. We will be happy to help educate you so you can leave here feeling confident in your choice of medical cannabis. **Need a medical card, we can help! **We look forward to building a personal relationship with all of our patients. **We offer MILITARY discount AND have a LOYALTY PROGRAM designed with you in mind, so what are you waiting for? Start earning today while you shop!!!!!!!!!!!!!! **PARKING IS AVAILABLE IN THE FRONT, SIDE, OR REAR (for those of you that don't want your car seen) parking lot.