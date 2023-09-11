About this dispensary
Impact Farms LLC
Discover Impact Farms Dispensary and Rolling Center—New Mexico’s premier destination for high-end cannabis products. As a locally owned and operated retailer deeply rooted in our community, we’re dedicated to uplifting small, local cannabis farms. Our dispensary is more than just a place to buy; it’s a movement to support and empower local microbusinesses throughout the state. Each purchase you make helps local growers flourish, ensuring the cannabis you enjoy is not only top-quality but also grown with integrity and purpose. Join us in supporting a thriving local cannabis economy right here in New Mexico.
3701 San Mateo Blvd NE Suite G, Albuquerque, NM
License MICB-2023-0177-PRM-0001
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Closed until 10am MT
