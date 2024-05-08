Indoor Treez
Indoor Treez
dispensary
Recreational

Indoor Treez

New York, NY
219.8 miles away
344 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this dispensary

Indoor Treez

COMING SOON TO MIDTOWN, MANHATTAN! Starting in New York City’s legacy markets dating back to the late 90’s, our persistence has been the driving force behind our growth, resilience and unwavering commitment to excellence in the cannabis industry. We tailor a luxury experience for the customary adult cannabis connoisseur by creating a haven away from the disturbances of the city life.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 22
584 8th Avenue, Store Front, New York, NY
Send a message
Call 6414793424
Visit website
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
8am - 2am
monday
8am - 2am
tuesday
8am - 2am
wednesday
8am - 2am
thursday
8am - 2am
friday
8am - 2am
saturday
8am - 2am

Photos of Indoor Treez

Show all photos

5 Reviews of Indoor Treez

4.0
Quality
4.2
Service
4.2
Atmosphere
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.