About this dispensary
At Insa, we offer premium cannabis in a variety of formats and functions to help wind you up, calm you down, ease your ailments—and whatever you need in between. It’s cannabis for real life: the good days and the ‘bout to get better ones. Insa’s Easthampton location is a medical and adult-use dispensary, located on Pleasant Street. Our knowledgeable associates are happy to help, whether you’re canna-curious or a cannabis connoisseur. We hope you’ll soon see why this location is the perfect home for cannabis. Got questions? Visit our website, stop by or call us at 877-500-INSA to speak with an expert.
Leafly member since 2018
Hours and Info (ET)
Photos of INSA Medical and Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary - Easthampton
Deals at INSA Medical and Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary - Easthampton
Let Insa help offset the cost of getting certified. Spend $50 and receive $50 credit on your first four visits when you visit an Insa dispensary within sixty days of receiving your medical cannabis certification or recertification.
This offer cannot be combined with any other discounts or offers. To qualify for the $200 store credit, new patients must visit an Insa dispensary within sixty days of their (re)certification. New Insa patients who visit for the first time after the sixty days will receive 20% off their entire first order. Restrictions may apply.
HOW DO I GET POINTS? Patients who visit either Insa Easthampton or Insa Springfield receive 5% cash back rewards on all purchases. It's as simple as that! Our system will automatically issue and track My Insa reward points with every purchase. To help get you started, all sales since 06/04/18 have been earning you reward points. WHEN CAN I USE MY POINTS? My Insa reward points can be used at any time. Points will never expire. Just ask an Insa team member how many reward points you have and let them know if you would like to apply them at check-out. WHAT CAN I PURCHASE WITH MY POINTS? My Insa reward points can be used on any item at Insa. Points are not restricted to any type of specific product, allowing Insa's patients the freedom and flexibility to choose whatever products benefit them the most.
Restrictions: My Insa reward points are accumulated on the total purchase after discount and tax. Points can only be used when they are equal to a whole number (example: 1.8 points only qualifies as 1 point until it reaches 2). Points can only be checked in-store, but will be available through online ordering soon. Points are nontransferable. Patients who lapse on renewal will still maintain their points balance upon receiving their updated Patient ID. Points cannot be used for cash back. A minimum purchase of $1 is required per item.