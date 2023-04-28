My Insa Loyalty Program - 5% Cash Back Rewards

Valid now

HOW DO I GET POINTS? Patients who visit either Insa Easthampton or Insa Springfield receive 5% cash back rewards on all purchases. It's as simple as that! Our system will automatically issue and track My Insa reward points with every purchase. To help get you started, all sales since 06/04/18 have been earning you reward points. WHEN CAN I USE MY POINTS? My Insa reward points can be used at any time. Points will never expire. Just ask an Insa team member how many reward points you have and let them know if you would like to apply them at check-out. WHAT CAN I PURCHASE WITH MY POINTS? My Insa reward points can be used on any item at Insa. Points are not restricted to any type of specific product, allowing Insa's patients the freedom and flexibility to choose whatever products benefit them the most.

Restrictions: My Insa reward points are accumulated on the total purchase after discount and tax. Points can only be used when they are equal to a whole number (example: 1.8 points only qualifies as 1 point until it reaches 2). Points can only be checked in-store, but will be available through online ordering soon. Points are nontransferable. Patients who lapse on renewal will still maintain their points balance upon receiving their updated Patient ID. Points cannot be used for cash back. A minimum purchase of $1 is required per item.