I just wrote this big long great review and I hope you guys got it. I don’t want to type it all over again. This place was great the girl in front wad so sweet and kind to me I had to go back home my license left on couch lol. She was doing her job and felt so bad but I was in pain and the bud tender was the one whom had to deal with my frustration I drove over 200 miles the day before my back and neck hurt so badly. So Jake thank you so much for your total professionalism and understanding. I appreciate it and apologize for being a difficult lady lol. Your great and what you recommended for pre rolls you were point on. The deals were awesome and if your not a manager you should be because you handled me awesomely honest. I had been in customer Services for years besides forensic science and your communication and people skills are awesome. Thank you so very much. Love the fresh clean building and decor atmosphere is calming I can vouch for that as well Jake had a big part of calming me being frustrated. Everything was fire and will definitely be back awesome deals 🔥🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟💫