I am still new to using marijuana. I started using it to control my pain and anxiety after a really bad car accident. Only certain strains really help me, and the one is very hard to find. Inyo went above and beyond the call of duty to not only help me get the strain I needed, but they even helped me place a special order for a larger amount than I could find of it anywhere else. They really do care about their patients! I appreciate what Inyo and Green Harvest growers did to help me remain pain free! They also seemed to have very knowledgeable staff and they were all friendly! They have a nice layout and great selection available.