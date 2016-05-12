SOCALWMN
Great products
Thanks for the review! We strive to keep the best selections in town.
4.8
10 reviews
Love this dispensary.
Thanks for the love! :) <3
They always have a great selection here. Very knowledgeable group of people. Love the Happy Hour deals!!
Thank you for the great feedback! We do our best to always have something in stock for everyone! Look forward to seeing you again. :)
This is my go to place on Whidbey Island! Extremely friendly staff with great knowledge and excellent recommendations! Tell them how you want to feel and let them help you. Great place to chill out as well and wait for your friends to shop. They have a very comfortable couch area and a really neat vibe.
Thank you for such an amazing review! We are glad we are able to meet your expectations and be your go to store. We hope to see you again soon. Even if it is just to chill on our comfy couches. : )
Great budtenders, easy location for parking, good selection. Maybe a bit pricier than off island but what isn't and not much more $. Overall a great shop!
Thanks for your amazing review. We appreciate the feedback! We try to keep our pricing as close to those off Island as we can. We look forward to having you back in the shop.
Best shop and staff on the island! My only concern is the lack of strain/edible information in the menu such as % of THC and CBD strains rate at to know before you buy and make it easier for people to know what they want before hitting the shop. Just my two cents
Thank you for the wonderful review and feedback! The biggest reason we do not post the THC and CBD % online is that it varies batch to batch. In fact, when we have a strain in grams, eighths, and half ounces, the same strain may have three different results (one for each test lot). That being said, we do want people to know what they are buying. Please feel free to call and ask what a product is presently testing at so that we may provide you the most accurate information. :-)
Amazing staff and amazing products!!!!
We appreciate such warm feedback and the great review! We can't wait to have you back in our shop!
Great location and awesome budtenders!
Thank you for the lovely review! We hope to see you again soon :-)
My favorite place to shop! Great variety and friendly staff!
Thanks for the review! We always try to have something in stock for everyone. :)
why do you have us jump through hoops to get to the gd site
Hi Steve, would love to hear more to better understand the issue. Are you having issues with our website or is this something Leafly related? Please feel free to email us at info@whidbeyislandherb.com with more details so we can hopefully improve the user experience for you.