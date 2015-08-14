mccoyb09
Loved my Bud Tenders!! Great price on top shelf flower, got O.G Kush. Jack Herer and some in house pre-rolls(Bruce Banner,Egoloss and Layer Cake
They may not have the ultra deals but when you are looking for vibe quality and nice ppl Jamaica Joels is golden. I have never had a bad experience here. Hard to say in this town. Much love, JJ!
Awww, thank you <3
Nice businesses taking care of their corner of the block!
I may have found my new dispensary. Picked up some B buds for their $42 oz deal and was very impressed. Great service. Good deals. Good location. 5 *s on the Lemon Kush. Leave some for me tho!
Very knowledgeable and friendly staff. Made me feel appreciated. Thank you so much for your great service
Picked up an ounce of Thunderbird Rose, a few leafy bits here and there, but for $35!? I couldn’t say no. Amazing shop, never have I felt more welcome and at home to a dispensary. Too bad I live 2.5 hours away otherwise I’d be here every day to soak up the good vibes!
Strawberry Lemon by one of my favorite farms Rebel Spirit...phenol to pheno this plant has yummy sour sticky burst of flavors and smells even better!! Enough said. Staff alright, products some excellent some okay, prices great, and oh did I mention Rebel Spirit...🔥🔥🔥🌬
Overpriced hipster style look around people support good shops I guarantee you'll find better prices and much better product
Hi Jahwhat! I'm sorry you didn't have the best experience here. We definitely try to stay competitive with our pricing, and almost every customer qualifies for some type of discount just by walking in our door. We have daily specials that make our prices even better! Come check out our $42 ounces ($35 on Tuesdays). And remember, all of our prices are tax included. We hope you give us another shot!
This place is the most awesome dispensary in Eugene! The people are super friendly and informative! I'm way loyal to this place. Great veteran discounts!
I have came to this dispensary a few times and the consistency of the flower is not up to par...they never have their menus posted and the fact that there isn't any parking is a big minus...more let down by the fact ttheir menu is never available is huge...people don't want to travel to your store and locate meter parking to find out that their selection isn't what they were looking for
Our menu is always available on Leafly and our website under the menu tab. We also have designated parking for customers by the barber shop behind our building along 13th ave. Lately our flower has been above the bar as far as quality runs, we would love to change your mind!