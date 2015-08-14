Overpriced hipster style look around people support good shops I guarantee you'll find better prices and much better product

Dispensary said:

Hi Jahwhat! I'm sorry you didn't have the best experience here. We definitely try to stay competitive with our pricing, and almost every customer qualifies for some type of discount just by walking in our door. We have daily specials that make our prices even better! Come check out our $42 ounces ($35 on Tuesdays). And remember, all of our prices are tax included. We hope you give us another shot!