Last updated:
SATURDAY
15% OFF ALL EXTRACTS, INCLUDING CARTRIDGES
All Products
Hawaiian Haze
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
2099%
CBD
$51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Monkey Tape by TJ's Garden
from TJ's Garden
19.41%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Monkey Tape
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hidden Pastry by Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
22.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Hidden Pastry
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Samoas by TJ's Gardens
from TJ's Gardens
23.71%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Samoas
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
King Louie OG by Otto's OG Farm
from Otto's OG Farm
22.88%
THC
0.06%
CBD
King Louie OG
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Watermelon Gelato by Eugreen
from Eugreen
23.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Gelato
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Confidential by Suagrbud
from Suagrbud
24.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Gorilla Confidential
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Moose Tracks by Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
22.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Moose Tracks
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dragon Snacks CBD by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
3.47%
THC
9.48%
CBD
Dragon Snacks CBD
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
CBD Kush by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
11.28%
THC
14.98%
CBD
CBD Kush
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Sweet Cherry by Gardener's
from Gardener's
___
THC
1447%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies by TJ's Gardens
from TJ's Gardens
21.86%
THC
0.07%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alien OG by TJ's Garden
from TJ's Garden
24.16%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Crooked River Blues by Geek Farms
from Geek Farms
28%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blues
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Wedding by Noble Farms
from Noble Farms
29.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Royal Wedding
Strain
$171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Hucklebetty by Fr33dom Farms
from Fr33dom Farms
31%
THC
0%
CBD
Hucklebetty
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
21.87%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blood Diamond
from Unknown Brand
22.32%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Pie by Village Green
from Village Green
20.5%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Island Chill by Capital Cannabis
from Capital Cannabis
24.47%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Island Chill
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MAC by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
20.23%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grill Glue #12 - (Sugar Leaf & B Buds)
from Unknown Brand
12.43%
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Kush x sour diesel by Arise Cannabis
from Arise Cannabis
18%
THC
3%
CBD
Lemon Kush x sour diesel
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Butterscotch Cookies
from Unknown Brand
29.87%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Butterscotch
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Private Reserve by Village Green
from Village Green
20%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Peak 19 by Green Acers Farm
from Green Acers Farm
13.4%
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Caramel Cheesecake by Mother Magnolia Medicinals
from Mother Magnolia Medicinals
27.36%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Caramel Cheesecake
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dark Star Cookies by Mother Magnolia
from Mother Magnolia Medicinals
26.61%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Dark Star
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sangria Kush by Mother Magnolia
from Mother Magnolia Medicinals
31.73%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Zkittles by Zion Roots
from Zion Roots
18.55%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Zkittles
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG #4 by Fr33dom Farms
from Fr33dom Farms
31%
THC
0%
CBD
GG #4
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sheba Cheba by Labor of Love
from Labor of Love
19.69%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
The White by High Valley Organics
from High Valley Organics
33.94%
THC
0.01%
CBD
The White
Strain
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GENESIS FARMS - High THC RSO Suppositories
from GENESIS PHARMS
33.95%
THC
8.6%
CBD
$752.5 g
In-store only
GENESIS FARMS - 1:1 CBD RSO
from GENESIS PHARMS
29.26%
THC
26.87%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
GENESIS FARMS - THC RSO
from GENESIS PHARMS
60.71%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
1C WHITE LABEL - Ghost Dawg x Orange Ghost Honeycomb
from Unknown Brand
71.63%
THC
___
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
BUDDIES PAX SATIVA .5G - Green Crush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$36½ g
In-store only
AIROPRO 1:1 CBD 1g - Buddha's Smile
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Cosmic Karma Distillate by Airo Pro
from Airo Pro
29.57%
THC
51.63%
CBD
Cosmic Karma
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
1234567