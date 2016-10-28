ambitiousleo
Two days ago I came in for a my regular pre-roll, but was thankful for how friendly Adyana was with me! She helped me find a strain called White Nightmare for way less than what I usually pay.
4.8
10 reviews
Tried skunkberry from nature's chemistry this last time it was fire 🔥
Love the product no wait Good services
I was and still am shocked about how fast I'm in and out. The service is great and the budtenders are always willing to give you their professional advice for choosing what is best for you. I do in the other hand wish they would change their points system lower but all in all it's my all time favorite dispensary.
Love it here... Always my first choice to go to!!! Plus they always have DEALS
Best bud-tenders and dispensary in Las Vegas! ✌️
Love this place . all know me my name.lotiie great deals .like the point system 🙋😊💜
Nice selection and good prices. Will shop here again!
Hey there, Mellylm! We're so glad you enjoyed yourself while visiting us! We'll look forward to seeing you again soon ;]
They greet me by name when i walk in. Thats how frequently i visit. Quality product & staff
We love to make all of our customers feel welcomed but we especially appreciate you for your loyalty! We look forward to seeing you every time Bumesato :).
Great team great product and it's nice and clean I will recommend anyone to come here
Thanks for this breathtaking review, Countryboytrell. We take pride in having incredible products, staff, and an outstanding showroom. We are elated to hear your Jardin experience was astonishing. See you soon!