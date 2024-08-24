JARS Cannabis - Buckley
JARS Cannabis - Buckley

Aurora, CO
JARS Cannabis - Buckley

Our Aurora Buckley retail location is conveniently located on S Buckley Rd just south of E Quincy Ave. Euflora is proud to serve the Aurora, Colorado community with two convenient locations off S Buckley and Gunclub Rd. Informally dubbed “The Apple Store of Cannabis“ we offer a unique and comfortable experience, free from the confinements of a traditional dispensary. Our chic modern look combined with technology driven layout allows the customer to browse our showroom freely. At Euflora you can see, touch, and even sample the aromas of the very products you wish to purchase. It is an experience unlike any other dispensary and one which makes our customers feel immediately at home.

4343 South Buckley Road, Aurora, CO
Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
9am - 9:45pm
monday
9am - 9:45pm
tuesday
9am - 9:45pm
wednesday
9am - 9:45pm
thursday
9am - 9:45pm
friday
9am - 9:45pm
saturday
9am - 9:45pm

32 Reviews of JARS Cannabis - Buckley

4.8
Quality
4.8
Service
4.7
Atmosphere
