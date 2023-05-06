JARS Cannabis - Bullhead City (Med/Rec)
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
JARS Cannabis - Bullhead City (Med/Rec)
JARS Cannabis - Bullhead is the premier destination for cannabis enthusiasts in the region, offering an award-winning selection of top-quality products including edibles, concentrate, vaporizers, flower, topicals, and more. Having won numerous awards, including "Best of Phoenix" two years in a row for best selection and best deals, also voted best medical and recreational dispensary. You'll find favorite brands such as Jeeter, STIIIZY, Grow Sciences, Wyld, and more are available at JARS. Our knowledgeable staff is always on hand to offer personalized recommendations while maintaining a welcoming atmosphere for all customers. With over 10,000 five-star reviews, there's a reason why we are Arizona's favorite dispensary.
Leafly member since 2013
Hours and Info (MT)
Photos of JARS Cannabis - Bullhead City (Med/Rec)
Deals at JARS Cannabis - Bullhead City (Med/Rec)
BOGO Baked Bros BOGO Jeeter Prerolls BOGO MFused Disposables & Techniqs 30% Off iLava Dablicators & Cartridges 35% Off Wyld Hemp Gummies $10 Wyld Gummies 100mg $25 Mohave Select ⅛’s (Mylar Prepack) $35 Mohave Reserve ⅛’s (Jar Prepack) $99 Mohave ½ Oz. Prepacks
"Concentrates" does not include Vape cartridges or pods unless otherwise specified. Items may not be available or in stock at every location. Daily Deals override Everyday Low Price Specials. Rec Sales are only allowed 5g total of Concentrates. Deals/Specials can’t stack nor be combined with Discounts (Vet,Senior,FTP,etc.) unless explicitly stated. All Special Pricing listed is Pre-Tax. JARS Cannabis is open Daily 7am-10pm(9pm for Payson). We are accepting Online Orders for both Medical Patients and Recreational Users. Cash Only. FTP Special can only be applied to a maximum of two Grow Science Concentrate units per special. Online orders must be placed between 7am and 9pm. Specials involving a free item with purchase can only have (1) one item redeemed per special, per transaction, unless otherwise specified. Doorbuster Specials exclude Delivery and Express purchases. BOGO Specials are not Mix & Match unless specified. Specials involving a minimum purchase must meet that amount pre-tax. A $5 minimum purchase must be made to redeem Loyalty Points, Review Prerolls and/or Birthday Grams. Due to updated State testing requirements, certain 100mg edibles are currently not available for Recreational Use. Batteries for Cartridges sold separately unless otherwise stated. All sales are final. We will exchange in the event of a manufacturer error or defect. WSL stands for While Supplies Last.
Updates
BOGO Baked Bros BOGO Jeeter Prerolls BOGO MFused Disposables & Techniqs 30% Off iLava Dablicators & Cartridges 35% Off Wyld Hemp Gummies All Deals While Supplies Last!
BOGO Item 9 Products BOGO MUV Mints/Patches/Topicals B2G1 Alien Labs/Connected 30% Off iLava Dablicators & Carts $10 Wyld Gummies 100mg All Deals While Supplies Last!
BOGO Baked Bros BOGO MFused Tanks & Techniq 20% Off Lost Farms Live Resin Gummies 25% Off Jeeter Prerolls 30% Off iLAVA Dablicators All Deals While Supplies Last!
BOGO Wana Product 20% Off Lost Farms Live Resin Gummies $20 Mohave Select ⅛’s (Mylar Prepack) $30 Mohave Reserve ⅛’s (Jar) All Deals While Supplies Last!
BOGO CBD Wellness Products BOGO Dr. Zodiaks Cartridges BOGO Item 9 Products BOGO Stiiizy Vapes BOGO Timeless Vapes/Noir/Tumble All Deals While Supplies Last!