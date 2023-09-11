JARS Cannabis - Caspian
Logo for JARS Cannabis - Caspian
dispensary

JARS Cannabis - Caspian

Caspian, MI
744.9 miles away
aboutdirectionscall

About this dispensary

JARS Cannabis - Caspian

JARS Cannabis is a recreational dispensary in Caspian providing the highest quality of cannabis products, with the widest variety of options, at prices people can afford. Offering around 2,500 products from 100+ cannabis brands of various categories and price points, JARS sells a range of products from flowers and prerolls to chocolate, cookies, candy, and gummy edibles, as well as concentrate extracts such as wax, shatter, RSO, diamonds, and moonrocks. Comprised of knowledgeable experts, our highly motivated staff is dedicated to ensuring that the integration of cannabis into any lifestyle is easy and accessible. Stop by JARS Cannabis dispensary in Caspian for the best cannabis deals, products, and customer service.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
420 W Railroad St, Caspian, MI
Send a message
Call 906-936-3869
Visit website
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountArab/Middle Eastern owned

Hours and Info (CT)

Hours unavailable

Photos of JARS Cannabis - Caspian

Promotions at JARS Cannabis - Caspian

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from JARS Cannabis - Caspian

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of JARS Cannabis - Caspian

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.