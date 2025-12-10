1409 products | Last updated:
JARS Cannabis - Flint
JARS Cannabis Flint is your go-to medical and recreational dispensary, offering a wide variety of quality cannabis at prices that fit any budget. With more than 2,500 products from over 100 trusted brands, JARS Flint carries everything from flower and pre-rolls to edibles like gummies, chocolates, and baked goods, along with concentrates including wax, shatter, RSO, diamonds, and moonrocks. Our friendly and knowledgeable team is here to make cannabis shopping easy and approachable for every customer, whether you’re new to cannabis or experienced. Visit JARS Cannabis in Flint for great deals, top products, and service you can count on.
- 808 South Center Road, Flint, MI
- call (810) 742-2000
- visit website
- send an email
- cash
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalArab/Middle Eastern owned
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
8am - 9pm
thursday
8am - 9pm
friday
8am - 9pm
saturday
8am - 9pm
sunday
12am - 6pm
monday
8am - 9pm
tuesday
8am - 9pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until 9am ET
