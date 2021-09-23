Logo for JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids
dispensary

JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids

Leafly List Winner
Grand Rapids, MI
506.7 miles away

Current dispensary deals

Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Available today

50% off RSO – Rise (Excluding Distillate) image
50% off
 
50% off RSO – Rise (Excluding Distillate)
Available Sun, Wed-Sat until 9/8
$4 or 8/$25 Gummies 200mg – Distro 10, Flight, Lit image
8 for $25.00
 
$4 or 8/$25 Gummies 200mg – Distro 10, Flight, Lit
Available Sun, Wed-Sat until 9/8
$5 or 6/$25 Gummies 200mg – Mitten, Choice, Monste image
6 for $25.00
 
$5 or 6/$25 Gummies 200mg – Mitten, Choice, Monste
Available Sun, Wed-Sat until 9/8
$6 or 5/$25 Gummies 200mg – Muha Meds, True North, image
5 for $25.00
 
$6 or 5/$25 Gummies 200mg – Muha Meds, True North,
Available Sun, Wed-Sat until 9/8
$7 or 4/$25 Gummies 200mg – True North Ratios, Dor image
4 for $25.00
 
$7 or 4/$25 Gummies 200mg – True North Ratios, Dor
Available Sun, Wed-Sat until 9/8
$10 or 3/$25 Gummies 200mg – Gold Crown, Peachy, S image
2 for $25.00
 
$10 or 3/$25 Gummies 200mg – Gold Crown, Peachy, S
Available Sun, Wed-Sat until 9/8
$12 or 3/$30 Gummies – Wana Ratio & Wana Optimal image
3 for $30.00
 
$12 or 3/$30 Gummies – Wana Ratio & Wana Optimal
Available Sun, Wed-Sat until 9/8
$15 or 3/$40 Gummies – Light Sky, Cannalicious RSO image
3 for $40.00
 
$15 or 3/$40 Gummies – Light Sky, Cannalicious RSO
Available Sun, Wed-Sat until 9/8
$18 or 3/$45 Gummies – Camino image
3 for $45.00
 
$18 or 3/$45 Gummies – Camino
Available Sun, Wed-Sat until 9/8
$20 or 3/$50 Gummies – Camino Ratios, Wyld Ratio, image
3 for $50.00
 
$20 or 3/$50 Gummies – Camino Ratios, Wyld Ratio,
Available Sun, Wed-Sat until 9/8
$3 or 10/$20 Gummies 100mg – True North & Choice image
10 for $20.00
 
$3 or 10/$20 Gummies 100mg – True North & Choice
Available Sun, Wed-Sat until 9/8
$15 or 2/$25 Drinks – CQ & Detroit Edibles image
2 for $25.00
 
$15 or 2/$25 Drinks – CQ & Detroit Edibles
Available Sun, Wed-Sat until 9/8
$12 or 3/$30 Drinks – Keef Cola & Chill Medicated image
3 for $30.00
 
$12 or 3/$30 Drinks – Keef Cola & Chill Medicated
Available Sun, Wed-Sat until 9/8
$10 or 3/$25 Drinks – Tonic & MKX image
3 for $25.00
 
$10 or 3/$25 Drinks – Tonic & MKX
Available Sun, Wed-Sat until 9/8
$4 or 4/$10 Drinks 10mg – Tonic Fizz image
4 for $10.00
 
$4 or 4/$10 Drinks 10mg – Tonic Fizz
Available Sun, Wed-Sat until 9/8
$18 or 2/$30 Chocolates – Kiva Bar image
2 for $30.00
 
$18 or 2/$30 Chocolates – Kiva Bar
Available Sun, Wed-Sat until 9/8
$15 or 2/$25 Chocolates –Detroit Edibles Bar & Cup image
2 for $25.00
 
$15 or 2/$25 Chocolates –Detroit Edibles Bar & Cup
Available Sun, Wed-Sat until 9/8
$12 or 3/$30 Chocolates – Mojo image
3 for $30.00
 
$12 or 3/$30 Chocolates – Mojo
Available Sun, Wed-Sat until 9/8
$10 or 3/$25 Baked Goods – Motor City image
3 for $25.00
 
$10 or 3/$25 Baked Goods – Motor City
Available Sun, Wed-Sat until 9/8
$15 or 4/$55 Pods – Stiiizy image
4 for $55.00
 
$15 or 4/$55 Pods – Stiiizy
Available Sun, Wed-Sat until 9/8
$30 or 2/$50 Live Resin Cartridge – Stiiizy & Cres image
2 for $50.00
 
$30 or 2/$50 Live Resin Cartridge – Stiiizy & Cres
Available Sun, Wed-Sat until 9/8

Promotions

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.