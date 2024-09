It's time everybody needs to know about jars GR. I've been a client of jars for the past 4 years in-between Detroit and Grand Rapids and Drew at the GR location is truly a SUPER STAR ✨ Drew is the sales manager and he's truly a team leader. I've seen him jump in all over the store including the drive up. The upper management needs to know that they have a true diamond in the ruff and Drew has proven himself to be a leader and really needs to be full on general manager. His knowledge of all the products is un-matched and always on the cutting edge. With Drew overseeing the sales at the GR location your company can truly learn from his knowledge. JLI