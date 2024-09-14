Logo for JARS Cannabis - Jackson
JARS Cannabis - Jackson

Jackson, MI
425.8 miles away
1 Review of JARS Cannabis - Jackson

1.0
Quality
1.0
Service
1.0
Atmosphere
September 14, 2024
Advertised grand opening at the end of August. Still waiting. Nothing stating delay, or when to expect a new opening date.
