Logo for JARS Cannabis - Longmont
dispensary
Recreational

JARS Cannabis - Longmont

Longmont, CO
1466.0 miles away

Current dispensary deals

Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Available today

2/$35 Baked Goods 100mg – Loves Oven & Cheeba Chew image
2 for $35.00
 
2/$35 Baked Goods 100mg – Loves Oven & Cheeba Chew
Available Sun, Tue-Sat until 9/8
4/$55 Baked Goods 100mg – Muncheez, Rebel, Cheeba image
4 for $55.00
 
4/$55 Baked Goods 100mg – Muncheez, Rebel, Cheeba
Available Sun, Tue-Sat until 9/8
2/$40 Chocolates 100mg - Leiffa image
2 for $40.00
 
2/$40 Chocolates 100mg - Leiffa
Available Sun, Tue-Sat until 9/8
4/$60 Chocolates 100mg – Dixie, Nove, Sinsere image
4 for $60.00
 
4/$60 Chocolates 100mg – Dixie, Nove, Sinsere
Available Sun, Tue-Sat until 9/8
4/$50 Chocolates 100mg - Incredibles image
4 for $50.00
 
4/$50 Chocolates 100mg - Incredibles
Available Sun, Tue-Sat until 9/8
2/$45 Gummies 100mg – Dialed in, Tastebudz Rosin, image
2 for $45.00
 
2/$45 Gummies 100mg – Dialed in, Tastebudz Rosin,
Available Sun, Tue-Sat until 9/8
2/$35 Gummies 100mg – Tastebudz Ratios, Rebel, Wan image
2 for $35.00
 
2/$35 Gummies 100mg – Tastebudz Ratios, Rebel, Wan
Available Sun, Tue-Sat until 9/8
4/$60 Gummies 100mg – Pax, Tastebudz, Pure Vida, W image
4 for $60.00
 
4/$60 Gummies 100mg – Pax, Tastebudz, Pure Vida, W
Available Sun, Tue-Sat until 9/8
4/$50 Gummies 100mg – Nfuzed Fast, Keef Cola, Wyld image
4 for $50.00
 
4/$50 Gummies 100mg – Nfuzed Fast, Keef Cola, Wyld
Available Sun, Tue-Sat until 9/8
4/$30 Gummies 100mg – Smokiez & Nfuzed image
4 for $30.00
 
4/$30 Gummies 100mg – Smokiez & Nfuzed
Available Sun, Tue-Sat until 9/8
4/$55 Drinks 100mg – Keef Cola & Cannapunch image
4 for $55.00
 
4/$55 Drinks 100mg – Keef Cola & Cannapunch
Available Sun, Tue-Sat until 9/8
2/$10 Drinks 10mg – Green Treets & Keef Cola image
2 for $10.00
 
2/$10 Drinks 10mg – Green Treets & Keef Cola
Available Sun, Tue-Sat until 9/8
25% off All WYLD & Good Tide image
25% off
 
25% off All WYLD & Good Tide
Available Sun, Tue-Sat until 9/8
2/$70 Wax & Shatter 4g – Next1, Bud Fox, Wavelengt image
2 for $70.00
 
2/$70 Wax & Shatter 4g – Next1, Bud Fox, Wavelengt
Available Sun, Tue-Sat until 9/8
2/$40 Live Resin 1g – Wavelength, Kush Masters, Ne image
2 for $40.00
 
2/$40 Live Resin 1g – Wavelength, Kush Masters, Ne
Available Sun, Tue-Sat until 9/8
2/$70 Live Resin 1g – Newt Brothers Axolotl & Gree image
2 for $70.00
 
2/$70 Live Resin 1g – Newt Brothers Axolotl & Gree
Available Sun, Tue-Sat until 9/8
2/$100 Rosin 1g – Green Dot Labs & 710 Labs Persy image
2 for $100.00
 
2/$100 Rosin 1g – Green Dot Labs & 710 Labs Persy
Available Sun, Tue-Sat until 9/8
2/$90 Rosin 1g – 710 Labs Tier 1 & Lazercat image
2 for $90.00
 
2/$90 Rosin 1g – 710 Labs Tier 1 & Lazercat
Available Sun, Tue-Sat until 9/8
2/$80 Rosin 1g – GDL Blue & 710 T2 image
2 for $80.00
 
2/$80 Rosin 1g – GDL Blue & 710 T2
Available Sun, Tue-Sat until 9/8
2/$80 Live Resin Cartridge 1g – Green Dot Labs Bla image
2 for $80.00
 
2/$80 Live Resin Cartridge 1g – Green Dot Labs Bla
Available Sun, Tue-Sat until 9/8
2/$70 Live Resin Cartridge 1g – O.pen, Wavelength, image
2 for $70.00
 
2/$70 Live Resin Cartridge 1g – O.pen, Wavelength,
Available Sun, Tue-Sat until 9/8

Promotions

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.