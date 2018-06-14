37 Reviews of JARS Cannabis - Longmont
h........3
June 14, 2018
Small space, okay buds..The loud Male cashier telling me this will fuck me up, I could have done without.
a........3
December 31, 2019
Small shop, extremely fast service, great selection of wax, a deal available every day of the week, great rewards program. My favorite shop in Longmont.
W........s
January 31, 2019
I stopped in yesterday in search of some good wax and or shatter.The budtender was friendly and the place had a good atmosphere but upon looking at the concentrates section I notice that the wax and shatters percentage being offered was rather lower in the 70s on average.I have been to most of the dispensaries in boulder county and I usually am able to find high 80s or low 90s .But I decided to get the 40 dollar deal anyway and got a gram of wax and one of shatter.The quality is not very good and I definitely can taste a chemical butane like aftertaste.I was and am disappointed
M........a
April 29, 2024
Be careful the discountbOZs are popcorn bud. No one bothers telling you or opening the package in the store. Once you leave there are no refunds. Quite the scam
k........e
July 28, 2018
Emily Awesome was great! :) I see her almost every time I go in and she’s super helpful! The whole staff is super welcoming and super funny! As far as the atmosphere, don’t be fooled by the size of the location..because they have everything you could ever need! I learn about a new/different product almost every time I’m in there..and I go a lot lol. I would definitely recommend this place to anyone!
m........z
September 2, 2019
Great 👍 place - great choice of strains - the craftsman vapes are pretty good, and they have the bigger stock of pax era pods of places I’ve seen. Staff is friendly, know their stuff.
n........e
October 22, 2019
This was my first ever CO dispensary! I loved it and I felt like a kid in a candy shop. Great employees and huge selection. I can't wait to go back!
E........1
June 3, 2019
Worst store I've ever been to
m........2
May 18, 2018
Friendly staff decent prices
A........7
June 19, 2018
Wow! Pretty high tech! Emily Awesome was very nice, pleasant and very informative. Convenient location on main st.
M........2
November 18, 2019
Great costumer services great deals awesome great place to shop
d........e
August 7, 2018
Small but incredibly friendly dispensary. They have a great variety of products and have been doing better at keeping popular items in stock. If you like concentrates, keep an eye out for the 'Get Lit Kit' (terp sauce+THCa crystals bundle) or ask Emily - she will tell you whats good.
D........1
August 3, 2018
The Best in town
u........a
March 16, 2019
All the bud tenders are knowledgeable. It is always an uplifting experience just walking in the door at this Euflora!
p........y
August 21, 2018
Bud tender Emily awesome was the best with helping me this past week and the pot rocks are awesome....!!!!!!!!!!!
m........n
August 17, 2019
Wow , the kaviar joints almost 50 bucks for both. Space cake joint with a kaviar tip on it, that is not a kaviar joint. Needs to be filled with kaviar bud first off , it felt like I was smoking a regular joint. That's not right that's false advertisement. You guys trying to get people to come and get great product that's not the way. Very unprofessional , I specify on only going to dispens to only buy kaviar joints f, you guys have the worst ones threw out the denver and boulder locations. It's not a money issue, it's about being solid. Please don't write back to me, just fix your problem. If your joints have shake in them, sell them as pre rolls how dare you guys. All for the hustle. People don't buy the kaviar joints.its not connoisseur . Thank you
M........7
February 2, 2019
A few months ago I relocated from Boulder to Longmont and finally decided to try a Longmont dispensary. I'm glad I did. I had a great first experience with Euflora. I was very impressed with Ashley, the budtender who served me. She is an asset to Euflora. She knows her product well and knows how to provide excellent service.
Z........d
January 11, 2019
Thanks Alex Brown you are a helpful fun loving dude. -ariel
d........d
August 25, 2018
a great environment with knowledgeable people
A........n
June 13, 2018
it's perfect
N........3
July 11, 2019
We just had a great experience at Euflora. Visiting family and coming in from Miami we wanted to try some of Colorado's finest. Jamie was excellent and had a ton of knowledge to provide for us. We even found a little something for mom who's never partaken before. We look forward to trying everything out and visiting again.
B........e
March 29, 2019
Love this place, Lisa is phenomenal with the amount of time and effort she puts into caring about what product suits the individual. Definitely going to be a regular customer based on the fact that they have good product and service and it feels like a family vibe!
d........1
February 27, 2019
Was visiting Colorado with my fiance and this was our first time in a dispensary, ever. We honestly didn't have any expectations going into this as we're somewhat knowledgeable on our own so we figured we'd be fine. As expected we had a few questions. It was busy but as soon as we went to ask a question, Lisa was more than approachable. She was not pushy, just the right amount of enthusiasm and humor, she made the experience fantastic and fun. She answered all our questions and got a feel for our needs, and gave us a full product tour catered to us. I have worked in retail management for years in skincare and cosmetics sales, Lisa had an energy I'd hire in a heartbeat, and honestly I wanted to be her friend. Lol. As for product review, Everything we purchased was at a very reasonable and comfortable price, and the quality was top notch. We spent 5 more days in Colorado, and went to multiple (8 I believe) dispensaries after this. Euflora - Longmont was by far the best. Thank Lisa!
H........y
December 1, 2018
The wax and shatter have always tasted really good. No chemical taste, you can taste the flower it came from usually. Out of the Longmont dispensaries I choose this one for the wax and shatter because of the quality and price. The 2 for $40 deal is great. It's good to note that when they have discounts on half ounces and full ounces, you get full size frosty nugs with high thc! (20%+). Last half ounce deal, I paid $55 with 27%thc, all full nugs. This place came out of nowhere! I did the math, and Euflora > other Longmont dispensaries.