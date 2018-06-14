Was visiting Colorado with my fiance and this was our first time in a dispensary, ever. We honestly didn't have any expectations going into this as we're somewhat knowledgeable on our own so we figured we'd be fine. As expected we had a few questions. It was busy but as soon as we went to ask a question, Lisa was more than approachable. She was not pushy, just the right amount of enthusiasm and humor, she made the experience fantastic and fun. She answered all our questions and got a feel for our needs, and gave us a full product tour catered to us. I have worked in retail management for years in skincare and cosmetics sales, Lisa had an energy I'd hire in a heartbeat, and honestly I wanted to be her friend. Lol. As for product review, Everything we purchased was at a very reasonable and comfortable price, and the quality was top notch. We spent 5 more days in Colorado, and went to multiple (8 I believe) dispensaries after this. Euflora - Longmont was by far the best. Thank Lisa!