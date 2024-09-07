JARS Cannabis - Longmont

Opened in the Spring of 2018, our Longmont location is in the heart of Longmont on Main Street. Euflora is one of Colorado’s premiere recreational cannabis dispensaries proudly carrying only premium Cannabis flower, edibles, concentrates, vaporizers, topicals, and CBD products. We are committed to delivering the best experience to everyone who sets foot into one of our dispensaries. We believe when properly used, cannabis can transform lives by helping manage illness, enhance appetite, control chronic pain and alleviate many other symptoms that illness may cause. Come say high!