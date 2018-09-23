DISPENSARY
M........1
September 23, 2018
First time in Denver. Sampled a few dispenseries across town and this was by far our favorite. The atmosphere is next level, it really feels like you are in a movie, if that makes any sense. Our bud tender was super nice, she was so knowledgeable and welcoming, it really topped off our experience. Each bud has It’s own little podium with an interactive screen that tells you about its corresponding strain. The edible section is plentiful and just awesome, and they have a good selection of vape pens and cannabis creams! We were in the shop for about 30 mins and were not even rushed once, we actually enjoyed our conversation with our budtender! I recommend this place 100% and we will be coming back any time we aren’t Denver ! Oh and don’t forget to check out the coolest part in the back room where you can look at all of the plants flourishing and growing. Truly an experience! :)
j........9
January 11, 2014
Hello, I went into your place of business 1-10-2014 about 1130. At the door the guard was sitting there with dark sunglasses and did not say a word. I continued in and he yelled "drivers license" I thought it was rude and uncalled for. He could have told me that he wanted that when I came in. I will not be going back to your place again and also will spread it on the internet. This is one of those places that can go out of business while the other ones in business give a shit about the customer.
W........x
December 1, 2018
Amazing place Kolby is amazing and very professional. If you are from out of town this is the place to come to feel comfortable. It’s bc he’s a TX gentleman. Thank you so much man - made our stay in Denver that much better. Nothing but positive vibes.
s........o
December 12, 2014
By far the best shop I have visited so far..
B........m
June 13, 2017
This place is amazing, being in the industry for two years this is one of the prettier looking shops for sure. Super clean and awesome friendly help. The manager Vincent Long is an awesome help and very knowledgeable . I would send all of my friends here for sure. Plus they sell the Indigo pro as well. I will be back soon for sure.....
d........m
June 23, 2017
Marissa and Vince were so helpful and educational,for sure come back again! Thx!
l........c
December 14, 2018
Out of all of the dispensaries in Denver that we were able to stop to during our trip, this was by far the absolute best! Staff is friendly and willing to help answer any questions. Great prices on products
k........e
June 14, 2017
Beautiful shop, friendly staff! Thanks so much for a great experience :)
G........7
December 10, 2017
Can't say enough good things about this location. They are doing road construction in front so they were not busy. The two bud tenders went above and beyond with all my questions and even showed me their onsite grow room from an observation area. Loved the design of the place too. Very clean and modern. The cannabis selection was good as well. The Bubba Tom Hill I was recommended may be my new favorite strain. Grape Ape was fantastic as well.
S........3
June 17, 2019
Clean atmosphere, friendly, and informative staff. Colby was very helpful, I have visited dispensaries in the past and have learned more in my one interaction with Colby, than I have in total visits overall. Best yet, they offer a cash incentive for cab drivers who bring visitors. Win win for all 💜✌🤗
r........3
July 1, 2015
This was my first dispensary experience. The location is a bit industrial but they are famous for being the first dispensary to provide a legal transaction so I overlooked that. The bud tender was friendly but the wait time was horrendous as they only allowed a single person in at a time. The product selection was ok. The highlight of the visit was in viewing the grow room. Not a horrible experience but there are clearly many better options in the Denver area.
s........e
November 3, 2014
I do not regularly shop here, as their prices are a little higher than other dispensaries....more of a special occasion thing. That said, this is the first place I bring my out of town guests because it gives a great dispensary experience with their viewing window of the grow operation as you exit (which they allow you to take pictures with). They have great quality product, but for everyday use, I stick to more affordable places.
w........s
November 12, 2013
I had gone out of town for a couple months and I went back to see Kurt and got an amazing deal on some mix and a Red Diesel preroll. We had to put it out after two hits! It was a clear, stoned, happy, hungry :) excited, full of life and energy kind of high. I even named my kitten Diesel after it. It was that awesome, and my kitten is that awesome!! ^.^
O........e
January 16, 2014
not bad for warehouse weed. long line for snobby female budtenders and awesome dude budtenders and middle grade being considered top shelf. reminded me of the high I used to get with pretenda kind. they claim gram prerolls but I weighed mine at .75 rolled 1/2 gram unrolled.
3........g
February 8, 2014
Awesome place, pretty small, not a huge selection, but everything was clean and nice. Staff was helpful, didn't feel rush at all, well informed.
n........n
December 16, 2014
Great people, flew to Denver just to check out this great new industry! My stop at 3D was great, nice selection and great setup. So cool to see their grow as part of your shopping experience. Thanks goes out to Goldie for making this part of the little tour of recreational dispensaries!
D........6
February 26, 2014
very cool place they let you go to the back and look in on their grow, people are friendly, buds are good, overall good shop.
T........4
January 25, 2022
Terrible weed. Never shop here.
f........n
July 29, 2017
I came in during a promostional month for O.Pen and ended up leaving with 2 500mg craft cartridges for like $70 after tax most other places have them still going for 80-100 for just 1 so that was a pleasnt surprise. Similar to their other location that I reviewed a few years back this location has a very welcoming open style vibe to it. I don't really love the 1 on 1 set ups because I love taking my sweet time. But all the budtenders and I guess 2 managers were extremely helpful when I needed it so that's great! Thanks for all the help Marcus, Bobcat and Johnny! I also picked up some of their gorilla glue #1 (just a gram to try it) it was a little dry and only test at 9% but it was such a great high. A LOT better than I was expecting so that's always great.
D........x
February 17, 2015
my favorite
s........d
February 19, 2014
Easy to find, helpful staff and great products!
k........e
April 16, 2015
My least favorite of my 4 stops. decent pricing, not the highest quality/size buds. seeing their grow room was cool tho.
B........0
November 18, 2015
I was in Denver visiting another dispensary. I saw 3D and thought i'd check it out. 3D used to have shatter for $20 a gram plus tax. Now its $40-60 a gram. Weed was OK with 7 strains ranging from 16-21% THC. They had a first time special for $45. All other 1/8's were $50. They had cuttings but no seeds for sale. If you want to see some sick shit- they have a crop in the back you can view through glass. NICE purple colas...
W........3
May 19, 2013
Awesome product, fair prices, welcoming atmosphere, their passion for growing the best medicine around is obvious , I will come here again