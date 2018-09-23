First time in Denver. Sampled a few dispenseries across town and this was by far our favorite. The atmosphere is next level, it really feels like you are in a movie, if that makes any sense. Our bud tender was super nice, she was so knowledgeable and welcoming, it really topped off our experience. Each bud has It’s own little podium with an interactive screen that tells you about its corresponding strain. The edible section is plentiful and just awesome, and they have a good selection of vape pens and cannabis creams! We were in the shop for about 30 mins and were not even rushed once, we actually enjoyed our conversation with our budtender! I recommend this place 100% and we will be coming back any time we aren’t Denver ! Oh and don’t forget to check out the coolest part in the back room where you can look at all of the plants flourishing and growing. Truly an experience! :)