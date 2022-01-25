DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL

JARS Cannabis - Mile High

Denver, CO
1465.2 miles away
About this dispensary

JARS Cannabis - Mile High

Leafly member since 2011

Followers: 188
1845 Federal Blvd, Denver, CO
Call 303-954-0573
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
9am - 9:45pm
monday
9am - 9:45pm
tuesday
9am - 9:45pm
wednesday
9am - 9:45pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
9am - 9:45pm
saturday
9am - 9:45pm

pickup Info

Today’s hoursTimeSame dayPaymentCash

delivery Info

Today’s hoursDelivery estimate60 min - 3 hr 0 minOrder minimum$50PaymentCash

37 Reviews of JARS Cannabis - Mile High

4.2
Quality
4.4
Service
4.4
Atmosphere
January 25, 2022
Terrible weed. Never shop here.
March 24, 2020
2-19-20 worse Durban Poison I have ever bought
July 4, 2019
Easy parking, nice staff, very patient, and good prices. I would not hesitate to stop here if your in the area.
June 17, 2019
Clean atmosphere, friendly, and informative staff. Colby was very helpful, I have visited dispensaries in the past and have learned more in my one interaction with Colby, than I have in total visits overall. Best yet, they offer a cash incentive for cab drivers who bring visitors. Win win for all 💜✌🤗
