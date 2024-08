I love it here it’s absolutely amazing they always know how to help me they always know what to recommend for me they always remember me my name they greet me here it always smells pleasant it’s always a friendly atmosphere great music playing every time friendly faces friendly smiles 10 out of 10 they break the scale great going you guys keep up the great work I love you guys I hope the Ann Arbor location is just like you I’m sad I’ll be moving soon