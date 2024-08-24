JARS Cannabis - Mt Pleasant
Logo for JARS Cannabis - Mt Pleasant
dispensary
Recreational

JARS Cannabis - Mt Pleasant

Mount Pleasant, MI
491.5 miles away
About this dispensary

JARS Cannabis - Mt Pleasant

JARS Cannabis is a medical and recreational dispensary in Mount Pleasant providing the highest quality of cannabis products, with the widest variety of options, at prices, people can afford. Offering around 2,500 products from 100+ cannabis brands of various categories and price points, JARS sells a range of products from flowers and prerolls to chocolate, cookies, candy, and gummy edibles, as well as concentrate extracts such as wax, shatter, RSO, diamonds, and moonrocks. Comprised of knowledgeable experts, our highly motivated staff is dedicated to ensuring the integration of cannabis into any lifestyle is easy and accessible. Stop by JARS Cannabis dispensary in Mount Pleasant for the best cannabis deals, products, and customer service.

Leafly member since 2020

Followers: 238
1207 E Pickard St, Mount Pleasant, MI
License AU-R-000766
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalArab/Middle Eastern owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

395 Reviews of JARS Cannabis - Mt Pleasant

4.9
Quality
4.9
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
