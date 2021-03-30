Would rate 0 stars if I could. Terrible system. Placed an order at noon on a Saturday . Got a confirmation text back but nothing telling me the time to pick it up. Called all contact numbers multiple times, sent emails, and then had to reach out to their partner store,Green Hills in Show Low just to be told that they aren’t going to be able to deliver anything until MONDAY. Lol ridiculous. They should at least contact me and let me know rather than wasting my time. Do NOT waste your time with these people. If you come to Payson bring your own meds because you’re more likely to score off the street than that “licensed dispensary”