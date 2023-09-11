DISPENSARY

JARS Cannabis - Prescott Valley

Prescott Valley, AZ
1939.3 miles away
About this dispensary

JARS Cannabis - Prescott Valley

JARS Cannabis is a medical and recreational dispensary in Prescott Valley, AZ providing the best quality marijuana, with the widest variety of options at prices people can afford. We offer a wide selection of products from flower and pre-rolls to chocolate, cookies, candy, and gummies. Concentrate extracts include wax, shatter, RSO, diamonds, and moonrocks to name a few. Our staff is well trained in cannabis knowledge, from medicinal benefits and symptoms to enhancing everyday life experiences, they genuinely care and connect with the customers they serve. Stop by JARS in Phoenix for the best in customer service and quality.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
8028 East State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ
Call 5555555555
License 00000107ESVJ79465811
ATMStorefrontVeteran discount

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
Closed
thursday
Closed
friday
Closed
saturday
Closed

