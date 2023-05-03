JARS Cannabis - Safford (Rec)
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
JARS Cannabis - Safford (Rec)
JARS Cannabis is committed to providing the best quality cannabis, with the widest variety of options at prices people can afford, making the integration of cannabis into their lifestyle easy and accessible. Our progressive approach to product, design, staff and community is helping change the conversation about cannabis in a positive, open way that any adult can connect with and feel good about. JARS’ staff are well trained in cannabis knowledge, from medicinal benefits and symptoms, to enhancing everyday life experiences, they genuinely care and connect with the customers they serve.
Leafly member since 2022
Hours and Info (MT)
Photos of JARS Cannabis - Safford (Rec)
Deals at JARS Cannabis - Safford (Rec)
BOGO Mohave Select and Reserve ⅛’s (Mylar and Jar prepacks) BOGO Venom Products BOGO Wana (Low Stock) $99 Mohave ½ Oz. Prepacks
"Concentrates" does not include Vape cartridges or pods unless otherwise specified. Items may not be available or in stock at every location. Daily Deals override Everyday Low Price Specials. Rec Sales are only allowed 5g total of Concentrates. Deals/Specials can’t stack nor be combined with Discounts (Vet,Senior,FTP,etc.) unless explicitly stated. All Special Pricing listed is Pre-Tax. JARS Cannabis is open Daily 7am-10pm(9pm for Payson). We are accepting Online Orders for both Medical Patients and Recreational Users. Cash Only. FTP Special can only be applied to a maximum of two Grow Science Concentrate units per special. Online orders must be placed between 7am and 9pm. Specials involving a free item with purchase can only have (1) one item redeemed per special, per transaction, unless otherwise specified. Doorbuster Specials exclude Delivery and Express purchases. BOGO Specials are not Mix & Match unless specified. Specials involving a minimum purchase must meet that amount pre-tax. While supplies last. A $5 minimum purchase must be made to redeem Loyalty Points, Review Prerolls and/or Birthday Grams. Due to updated State testing requirements, certain 100mg edibles are currently not available for Recreational Use. Batteries for Cartridges sold separately unless otherwise stated. All sales are final. We will exchange in the event of a manufacturer error or defect. WSL stands for While Supplies Last.
Updates
BOGO Item 9 Concentrates BOGO Shango ⅛ Oz. Prepacks $25 Mohave Select ⅛’s $35 Mohave Reserve ⅛’s $99 Mohave ½ Oz. Prepacks All Deals While Supplies Last!
BOGO MFused Tanks & Techniq 25% Off Jeeter Prerolls 30% Off Stiiizy Vapes $20 Mohave Select ⅛’s $30 Mohave Reserve ⅛’s All Deals While Supplies Last!
BOGO Item 9 Labs Orion Pods 30% Off STIIIZY Vapes 40% Off GRON (Excl. Mega) $20 Mohave Select ⅛’s (Mylar Prepack) $30 Mohave Reserve ⅛’s All Deals While Supplies Last!
BOGO Item 9 Products BOGO Stiiizy 40’s BOGO Stiiizy Vapes BOGO Timeless Vapes/Noir/Tumble 20% Off Achieve Concentrates All Deals While Supplies Last!
ONLINE ORDERING WILL BE CLOSED BOGO Grow Sciences ½’s (Branded Prepacks Only) BOGO IO Extracts BOGO Item 9 Products BOGO MFused & MORE! ALL DEALS WHILE SUPPLIES LAST!