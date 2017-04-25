Akryt1980 on February 1, 2019

I appreciate service with a smile but more importantly I value a good product. The prices here are already higher than most places. That being said I can't feel the product to know if it's too dry or not and often the jars have actually no smell so you rely on the bud tenders word. Today I asked specifically for the freshest or not to be over dry. The bud tender showed me two jars and I picked one. She grabs one off the shelf puts it in a bag and staples it. When I got home and opened it, not only was it stale and over dried but it was 5mos old. Harvested on Oct. 8. This is very bad service in my opinion. Thumbs down