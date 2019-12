HighDesertGirl on January 4, 2019

My husband and I were dispensary-hopping during a recent stay in Portland, and we visited a lot of great places with some pretty good budtenders. But nothing compared to Jayne, in my opinion. It’s large and roomy, but somehow cozy at the same time, with lots and lots of products to choose from. It’s organized nicely and everything is very aesthetically pleasing. It’s like being at a good friend’s house where it’s easy to feel comfortable and make yourself right at home. But most of all, our budtender was second to none. I wish i could remember his name. Darrell? Darren? I might be way off. Anyway, he spent tons of time with us, telling us about all the different strains they had, his own personal experiences, and he was honest, too...he didn’t just tell us everything was fantastic just to make a sale. As a result, we trusted him and ended up choosing several products based on his recommendations. We also bought a relatively pricey Pax vaporizer that we had been planning on saving up for. He just had a way of getting us excited about everything, but with no pushiness whatsoever. He was also very knowledgeable about the scientific side of cannabis, and nothing impresses me more than a budtender who can provide thorough, intelligent answers to all my nerdy questions. We were never made to feel like we were taking up too much of his time and he wanted to move on to other customers, as we had experienced elsewhere. This place is almost enough to make me want to move to Portland! Almost. Well, I’m at least guaranteed to drop in for a visit next time I’m in town! Seriously. Give most of the other dispensaries a miss and head to Jayne. No matter what you’re looking for, they won’t let you down.