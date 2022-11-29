You recently viewed
Flower
Pre-rolls
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
JBK Cannabis
JBK Cannabis began its venture into the medical marijuana field in spring of 2022. Located in Oxford, Maine! We are a small batch grow and wholesale, but more importantly offering delivery OR pickup service to the surrounding areas! We will have a designated place for pickup orders if you choose pickup in the near future! We do not however offer a retail location.