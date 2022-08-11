JimBuddy's Rec Shop is the newest Recreational Cannabis Dispensary on Memorial Drive in Chicopee, MA. Anyone who is 21+ with a state-issued ID can shop here. JimBuddy's Rec Shop stands out by carrying a large variety of your favorite cannabis companies all in one store and is proud to introduce you to brands you've never heard of. Being a Small Family Business ourselves, we strive to work with small business cultivators. This is your one-stop shop for everything a consumer needs. You may have visited JimBuddy's Smoke Shop in the past and if you are new here, we are excited to welcome you to our community.