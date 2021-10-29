The First Dispensary In The Country By And For Women Of Color Our cannabis speakeasy, the first of its kind in the U.S. is a callback to the Jazz age, to the pearls of Josephine Baker and the poetry of Billie Holiday. It’s a trip back to the “Teapads” in Black communities of the 20s and 30s where folx would commune to enjoy jazz and cannabis while feeling connected, relaxed, valued and safe. Josephine and Billie’s wants as many Women of Color as possible to experience and discover the healing properties of plant medicine. Our dispensary is a communal, creative and safe space for both education and exploration. Our cannabis teapad, the first of its kind in the U.S., is a callback to the Jazz age, to the pearls of Josephine Baker and to the poetry of Billie Holiday. It’s a trip back to the the 20s and 30s where, when we were not allowed in speakeasies, we created our own ‘Teapads’ in Black communities where folx would commune to enjoy jazz and cannabis while feeling connected, relaxed, valued and safe. In that same spirit we are crafting this space to give woman of color not just a retail outlet — but a genuine connected community. We love helping women of color learn about cannabis. From THC percentages, strain types, terpene profiles, there is no question not worth asking. In our space, we are affect-focused, an aim to help you heal, ease tension or uplift. Our M.O. is we got you, sis. We’re here to encourage self-care and joy, and to educate every woman that walks in the door, giving her a little more than she came in with. Josephine & Billie’s is a space where Women of Color come for cannabis and stay for The Tea.