I will be visiting for my 3rd time today and due to past purchases I will not only be able to use my 10% UAW discount I have earned enough to get an additional $25 taken off my bill...Each time I have been in, I have been a pain on how I wanted to purchase ounces by mixing strains with my discount, but in each case they took the time to work with me and gave me all I expected and more with a smile on their face. This old man on a fixed income truly appreciates Joyolgy and their team! I will use no other dispso any longer, I have had nothing but the highest quality best tasting flower (exactly as reviews state) from any dispensary since legal and will be back for more every time in need...How can you beat 20% off 1st time, the point bonuses & daily specials, especially since they are not on 8-mile...If prices look high look closer and use the specials, they are a top shelf dispso and my go to place now! Thanks again for all the help and patient from the Joyolgy Centerline Team...