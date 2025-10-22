🌿 Welcome to Juana’s Garden Cannabis Boutique – Montpelier’s Most Welcoming Cannabis Boutique! Juana’s Garden isn’t just a dispensary—it’s a vibe, a community hub, and a celebration of cannabis culture rooted in equity, creativity, and connection. As a proudly BIPOC woman-owned business, Juana’s Garden is leading with heart and purpose in Central Vermont. Step inside and experience our deli-style service, where you can choose your flower by weight or dollar amount—whether you want a gram, a fat eighth, or just a $20 scoop of something special, we’ll weigh it up with care and a smile 💚. With ongoing deals, rotating specials, and a thoughtful selection of exceptional Vermont flower, pre-rolls vapes, edibles, and hash, there’s always something fresh on the menu. Juana’s Garden Cannabis Boutique is more than what’s behind the counter. We host events, support local artists and musicians, because we are all about giving back to our customers and our community! Need more reasons to visit? We’ve got plenty of free parking, ATM and debit acceptance, clean public restrooms, and an amazing team of genuinely friendly and knowledgeable Bloomtenders. 🌻 Whether you’re a canna-curious tourist or a local regular, Juana’s Garden Cannabis Boutique will make you feel right at home. Come for the weed, stay for the vibe!