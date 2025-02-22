Welcome to Jungle Boys Pomona! The Jungle Boys team is proud to bring its legacy of exclusive flavors and products, to the heart of Pomona! Built on passion, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to quality, we’re thrilled to share that experience with this vibrant community. At Jungle Boys Pomona, we believe cannabis is more than just a product—it’s a lifestyle, a culture, and a journey. Whether you’re a longtime connoisseur searching for exclusive Jungle Boys flavors or new to the world of cannabis and looking for guidance, we’ve created a space where everyone feels welcome. Our dispensary offers a carefully curated selection of the finest flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, topicals, & wellness products. Every product on our shelves is hand-selected to meet our highest standards. Plus, our merch area with apparel & accessories! Our knowledgeable and friendly staff is always on hand to help you navigate our diverse menu and find the perfect product for your needs. Whether you’re looking to unwind after a long day, spark creativity, or elevate your social experiences, we’re here to ensure you leave with something that suits your vibe. Conveniently located right behind Cal Poly Pomona and Mt. San Antonio College, our store is easily accessible to students, locals, and visitors alike. We understand the importance of convenience, which is why we offer the best pricing, online ordering and multiple payment options, including cash and debit card. Beyond being a storefront, Jungle Boys Pomona is a community hub—a place where cannabis enthusiasts can explore, learn, and connect with others who share the same passion. We are committed to fostering a welcoming and educational environment, ensuring that every visit is more than just a transaction—it’s an experience. We invite you to come be a part of the Jungle Boys family. Welcome to the Jungle, Pomona— Have a Fire Day!