*Menu prices do not include tax - add 17% tax at pickup* Justice Cannabis Company is a new locally owned recreational dispensary in Aurora, OR. As a family owned business we care about what the customers want! If you are a customer that knows exactly what you are looking for we encourage utilizing the online ordering feature so you can pop in for a quick checkout and pickup your order. However, if you want to browse our selection of products or need some guidance when trying something new we have great budtenders that will make you feel right at home! We are located in Aurora, OR on HWY 99E right next to the Aurora Colony Pub. Convenient parking is available in the Aurora Colony Pub parking lot as well as on Main St NE. If you live in a nearby community (Hubbard, Woodburn, Donald, Canby, Oregon City, Wilsonville, Molalla) please come check us out! We might just be your new favorite dispensary. If you are a little further out, our flower selection will be worth the drive! Our flower quality and pricing is extremely important to us and we have great product at all price points. We offer rotating flower specials - including a weekly $99 ounce! We carry a variety of popular brands but if we are missing something on your list make sure and let your budtender know and we will do our best to stock requested products. Edibles - WYLD, Gron, Laurie +MaryJane, etc. Cartridges - Select, Buddies, Winberry, Hush, etc. Extracts - Capital Cannabis, Sitka NW, Caylx Crafts, Hush, etc.